ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that the incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday.

Williamson County authorities said shots were fired into a car as two men tried to rob someone Friday night. Now deputies are looking for those armed men.

Authorities first tweeted about the incident at the H-E-B fuel station on Gattis School Road in Round Rock at around 8:40 p.m. Friday, saying the victim had reported an attempted robbery and shots being fired into the vehicle. The victim sustained minor scratches but wasn't hit by the men's gunfire.

At around 10:45, authorities said the two men, believed to be in their early 20s, had escaped in a gray or silver four-door car.

Deputies said this is an isolated incident and they don't believe the public is in any danger.

If you recognize the suspects, please call 911.

