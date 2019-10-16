AUSTIN, Texas — Surveillance video at Iris Jewelry in North Austin captured an armed robbery Sunday night.

Police say the call came in at 6:27 p.m. to the 9400 block of Parkfield Drive.

Yisel Guerrero, the owner of the store, said she wasn't at work at the time but said two men came in, pulling guns on the cashier.

In the surveillance video, you can see one of the men jumped over the counter and loaded up his bag with all sorts of jewelry.

Guerrero said half of the store's inventory was stolen.

The men got into what looks like a silver SUV and drove off.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows 2 armed men rob North Austin jewelry store

Guerrero said there was a panic button in the store so the police arrived within minutes. She also said her employees weren't hurt.

On Tuesday, the jewelry store was still open and Guerrero told KVUE they're working to step up their security.

“I was thinking to close but I can’t because we have expenses, we have our family, my employees – they need to work so we cannot stop," Guerrero said. "Thank God nothing happened with my employees. That's the most important thing."

If you recognize the men in the video, call Austin police.

