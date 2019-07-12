AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in February 2019.

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect linked to at least five armed convenience store robberies in the Austin area.

According to police, the suspect used a handgun in all five cases. No injuries were reported in any of them.

The suspect is described as black male, approximately 35 years old and around 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-navy hoodie, gray sweat shorts with black pockets and a black drawstring, and navy and neon-green tennis shoes.

The five cases currently being investigated include:

1. Diamond Food Mart at 5618 Manor Road – Nov. 18 at 10:35 p.m.

2. Wells Grocery at 1918 Rosewood Ave. – Nov. 21 at 9:46 p.m.

3. Shopper’s Stop at 1401 Cedar Ave. – Nov. 22 at 10:33 p.m.

4. RBM Food Mart at 2601 Manor Road – Nov. 26 at 9:38 p.m.

5. Shopper’s Stop at 1401 Cedar Ave. – Nov. 27 at 11:34 p.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092.

