DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Dripping Springs on Christmas morning.

The incident happened at the Corner Store of Dripping Springs around 2 a.m., at the intersection of Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. 290, the Hays County Sheriff said on Wednesday.

A man displayed a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

He is described as a white man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with a reddish blond beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark sunglasses and a black beanie.

He fled the scene in a white four-door passenger car, the sheriff said.

Dripping Springs robbery
Hays County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Brian Wahlert at (512) 393 7343 or email brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8477.

