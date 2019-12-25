DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Dripping Springs on Christmas morning.

The incident happened at the Corner Store of Dripping Springs around 2 a.m., at the intersection of Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. 290, the Hays County Sheriff said on Wednesday.

A man displayed a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

He is described as a white man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with a reddish blond beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark sunglasses and a black beanie.

He fled the scene in a white four-door passenger car, the sheriff said.

Hays County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Brian Wahlert at (512) 393 7343 or email brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8477.

