AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are seeking the public's help in identifying a handful of suspects involved in an armed robbery at a local pawn shop.

Police said the incident occurred on Nov. 17 at Mustang Jewelry & Pawn in South Austin.

At least five suspects entered the store and placed employees at gunpoint, later leaving the store with stolen property.

One suspect was wearing a red hoodie with light-colored jeans and white shoes; one was wearing a red hoodie with gray sweatpants and black shoes; two were wearing black pants and black hoodies with white shoes; another was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie and black shoes.

All five had their hoods drawn with their faces partially covered.

RELATED:

Austin bank robbery suspect who wore white surgical mask connected to 5 robberies

2 men rob North Austin jewelry store at gunpoint

In the video, three suspects can be seen pointing weapons at employees – two handguns and one rifle – as another breaks the glass of a display case.

Police have released an image of one of a person of interest in the robbery who may have entered the store without facial coverings.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Drag queen says she was denied entry to Austin Whataburger because she was dressed in drag

21-year-old found alive after being reported missing near Rainey Street