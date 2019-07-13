TAYLOR, Texas — A moment of silence was observed Friday night for those being held in detention camps.

Central Texans gathered outside the T. Don Hutto Residential Center in Taylor for a vigil that was part of a worldwide event called "Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps." The event called for the shutdown of such camps and also served to show support for those being detained.

"There's things going on in our country right now that really upsets me. Watching people being treated the way they're being treated," one vigil attendant told KVUE. "All people are people...They're people...Who's next?"

There were more than 600 demonstrations worldwide Friday night to protest the detention camps.

According to Grassroots Leadership, an Austin-based national organization involved in the vigil, the T. Don Hutto Detention Center is the country's only all-women detention center, detaining approximately 500 Central American asylum seekers.

