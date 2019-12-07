AUSTIN, Texas — Delysia Chocolatier is one of the original chocolatiers to bring European-style artisan chocolate to Central Texas.

They are known for making unique chocolate truffles with different flavors.

"We're the first in Texas to make truffles with local wines, so we're kind-of always pushing that envelope of what you would traditionally blend with chocolates," said chef and owner Nicole Patel.

Delysia Chocolatier offers tastings for customers to try new flavors. Each week has a different theme and its own menu, and patrons can try up to three flavors.

"Every weekend we’re developing three to four new flavors that we’ve never released before so it’s a great way for our new customers to try it or for customers to try new flavors, as well as us to get feedback on new flavors," Patel said.

Delysia Chocolatier has an events section on their Facebook page where you can find out more about the tastings.

Their Culinary Center and Chocolate Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. You can also purchase their chocolates online.

