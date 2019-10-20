ROUND ROCK, Texas — Flu season is in full swing. That's why Baylor Scott and White was trying to get as many families vaccinated as possible at five drive-thru clinics on Saturday.

Medical experts offered flu shots in Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Buda and Taylor.

Dr. Bradley Berg was at the Round Rock location and said it's important to get the vaccine now because doctors are already seeing cases of the flu.

"So, a little Influenza B and Influenza A. So, it is really important for people to start thinking about [the] flu vaccine. You know, a lot of people don't start thinking about it until December or January but because the flu is already out there, it's important," Dr. Berg said.

Dr. Berg also said the flu vaccine isn't perfect but it does protect about 40% of adults and 60% of children in an average year. He said even if you do get the flu, your symptoms will be much less severe than if you had not received the vaccine.

Some of those symptoms include:

"The flu tends to be a pretty serious disease so most people tend to have body aches, headaches, neck pain, sore throat, lots of respiratory issues with coughing, congestion, and usually with a 103, 104-degree fever," Dr. Berg said.

But Dr. Berg warned not everyone gets a fever with the flu.

He also said it's important to protect yourself by washing your hands and if you're coughing, cover your mouth.

Dr. Berg said people die from the flu every year. The most at-risk populations are children under five, adults over 65 and people with underlying respiratory or immune system issues.

Baylor Scott and White has a blog called Scrubbing In that focuses on a variety of health-related topics. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information about the flu on their website.

