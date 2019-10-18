Flu season is here and we don't have time to be sick.

In an effort to help Central Texans fight the flu, Baylor Scott & White will host drive-thru flu clinics to get you and your family immunized. The clinics will be in Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Buda and Taylor.

The drive-thru flu clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Round Rock

425 University 425 University Blvd. Round Rock

425 University 425 University Blvd. Round Rock Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Austin North

Burnet 2608 Brockton Dr. Austin

Burnet 2608 Brockton Dr. Austin Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Georgetown

4945 Williams Dr. Georgetown

4945 Williams Dr. Georgetown Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Taylor

403 Mallard Ln. Taylor

403 Mallard Ln. Taylor Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Buda

5330 Overpass Road, Suit 110 Buda

Dr. Nina Desai stopped by KVUE to talk about the event. She said this drive-thru makes it very easy for people to get the flu shot.

RELATED:

Flu season is here early this year and doctors don't know why

Map shows reported flu-type illnesses in Central Texas this season

"We all know people are crunched for time and no one wants to get out of their car, park it and go inside to get their shot," Desai explained. "You'll literally just drive through our parking lot where you'll be greeted by one of our staff members. The staff will ask you a quick questionnaire and if you qualify for the shot, which is really easy, you will pop your arm out the window and we will give you the flu shot."

Desai said after you get the shot, you will be placed in a holding area for about 10 minutes to make sure you don't have any reactions and then you're good to go.

All forms of payment will be accepted, including cash, credit cards and insurance. Normal copays do apply.

If you want to saved time, you can download and complete the flu vaccine questionnaire ahead of time.

WATCH: What can we expect from the 2019 flu season?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Meet the cast of 'The Sandlot' at special screening in Dripping Springs

Austin City Council approves new homeless camping bans on sidewalks, near the ARCH

Asp caterpillars are starting to pop up again in Central Texas