Flu season is here and we don't have time to be sick.
In an effort to help Central Texans fight the flu, Baylor Scott & White will host drive-thru flu clinics to get you and your family immunized. The clinics will be in Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Buda and Taylor.
The drive-thru flu clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Round Rock
425 University 425 University Blvd. Round Rock
- Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Austin North
Burnet 2608 Brockton Dr. Austin
- Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Georgetown
4945 Williams Dr. Georgetown
- Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Taylor
403 Mallard Ln. Taylor
- Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Buda
5330 Overpass Road, Suit 110 Buda
Dr. Nina Desai stopped by KVUE to talk about the event. She said this drive-thru makes it very easy for people to get the flu shot.
"We all know people are crunched for time and no one wants to get out of their car, park it and go inside to get their shot," Desai explained. "You'll literally just drive through our parking lot where you'll be greeted by one of our staff members. The staff will ask you a quick questionnaire and if you qualify for the shot, which is really easy, you will pop your arm out the window and we will give you the flu shot."
Desai said after you get the shot, you will be placed in a holding area for about 10 minutes to make sure you don't have any reactions and then you're good to go.
All forms of payment will be accepted, including cash, credit cards and insurance. Normal copays do apply.
If you want to saved time, you can download and complete the flu vaccine questionnaire ahead of time.
