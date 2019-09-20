AUSTIN, Texas — You may have noticed people at work or even at your child's school calling out sick because of the flu a little early this year, and you're right. Flu season doesn't normally start until October, but doctors said they've already seen a few cases in the Austin-area.

An Austin elementary school teacher reached out to KVUE saying they've had several teachers and students call out sick at Gullet Elementary School and KVUE wanted to find out why.

At the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Round Rock, Dr. Praveena Tallapureddy said they've already seen a handful of cases there. Parents have come in with their child, saying dozens more have the flu at school.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the flu is easily spread in a school setting. That means if one person gets it, you shouldn't be surprised if others get the flu, too.

Doctors told KVUE they don't have a reason as to why the flu season came early.

“Not that I know of,” Tallapureddy said. “The flu virus is constantly changing so we don't know exactly why it started earlier this year.”

Dr. Tallapureddy said the number one thing people should do is get the vaccine, but many doctor's offices, including Baylor Scott & White, don't even have flu shots yet. She said they won't be getting them until the first week of October.

So, here's what you can do. She said if you see someone visibly ill, stay away.

“The flu virus is spread through contact through respiratory droplets so if someone has the flu and they cough sneeze or even talk around you there’s a chance you could contract the illness," Dr. Tallapureddy said.

However, many drug stores do already have the vaccine.

Regardless of whether you have the flu shot or not, Tallapureddy wants to make sure people are washing their hands frequently in order to avoid the flu. If parents have a child in school that's sick, you're asked to keep them at home.

