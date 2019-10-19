NORMAN, Okla. — Things got a little topsy-turvy during the Oklahoma-West Virginia game on Saturday.

The "Sooner Schooner," a covered wagon pulled by two white horses that serves as OU's mascot, tipped over while charging onto the field at Gaylor Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during game.

According to OU Daily, the Sooner Schooner rode onto the field to celebrate senior quarterback Jalen Hurts' two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

According to Deadspin, reports from the game indicate that everyone involved, including the horses, is okay but the accident briefly delayed the game.

OU Daily reported that it rained in Norman Friday night, so the field has been slippery and players have slipped multiple times.

Unsurprisingly, people on social media poked some fun at the situation once it was clear everyone was going to be okay:

