AUSTIN, Texas — Although the governor's office has acknowledged that Austin City Council's homeless ordinance changes are a "meaningful step," the governor's office said in a statement to KVUE Friday that his office is getting involved in Austin's homeless issue.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office confirmed to KVUE Oct. 18 they were getting involved after Austin City Council met Oct. 17 to change its ordinances regarding camping, sitting and lying on public sidewalks.

“By reforming its homelessness policy, the city of Austin has taken a meaningful step to address the safety and health of Texans – including the homeless," the office said. "The state will monitor how well the new policy actually reduces the skyrocketing complaints about attacks by the homeless and other public safety concerns. The state will also continue to monitor water quality for e-coli and other bacteria."

KVUE reported that Austin 311 is still seeing a record number of complaints about the city's homeless population.

The governor's office said that the Texas Department of Transportation will be cleaning homeless camps at underpasses. Abbott's office also said the Texas Department of Public Safety will work with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas at Austin to "ensure safety and security."

"To help achieve best results, the Governor is also working with homeless shelters in and around Austin," Abbott's office said.

Back in June, City Council voted to decriminalize homelessness, making it legal to sit, lie or camp in public.

At the October meeting, city council met to discuss changes to the homeless ordinances. Among other things, the changes mean camping on all city sidewalks will be banned, but sitting and lying down will not – unless it is 15 feet from an operating business.

Before the City Council meeting, the governor penned two public letters to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, urging the councilmembers to reinstate the camping ban.

