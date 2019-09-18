AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services writes weekly written reports, and they recently said they are seeing an increased number of flu cases.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) said flu season typically starts in October and runs through the spring, but because no one can predict exactly when the flu will peak each year, they have recommended that people get their vaccine now.

The dark blue color highlights shown in the map below are where an influenza-type illness has been reported this season. Counties in other colors are shown positive for laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu.

From October 2018 to February 2019, the CDC estimated that 37.4 to 42.9 million people in the United States came down with the flu with 36,400 to 61,200 flu-related deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services

So what vaccines are recommended?

The CDC has provided plenty of information and resources:

The CDC also recommends getting vaccinated before the flu starts to spread in your community because it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to become effective.

Don't wait before it's too late. Find your local health care provider to get your flu shot.

