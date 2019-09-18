AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services writes weekly written reports, and they recently said they are seeing an increased number of flu cases.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) said flu season typically starts in October and runs through the spring, but because no one can predict exactly when the flu will peak each year, they have recommended that people get their vaccine now.
The dark blue color highlights shown in the map below are where an influenza-type illness has been reported this season. Counties in other colors are shown positive for laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu.
From October 2018 to February 2019, the CDC estimated that 37.4 to 42.9 million people in the United States came down with the flu with 36,400 to 61,200 flu-related deaths.
So what vaccines are recommended?
The CDC has provided plenty of information and resources:
- Standard dose flu shots. These are given into the muscle. They are usually given with a needle, but two (Afluria and Afluria Quadrivalent) can be given to some people (those 18 to 64 years old) with a jet injector.
- High-dose shots for older people.
- Shots made with adjuvant for older people.
- Shots made with virus grown in cell culture.
- Shots made using a vaccine production technology (recombinant vaccine) that does not require the use of flu virus.
- Live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) – or the nasal spray vaccine – is also an option for use during the 2018-2019 season for persons whom it is otherwise appropriate.
The CDC also recommends getting vaccinated before the flu starts to spread in your community because it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to become effective.
Don't wait before it's too late. Find your local health care provider to get your flu shot.
