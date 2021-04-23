Austin Parks Foundation to announce new name, design of Zilker train

The Zilker Park train will open this fall with a new look and new name.

On Friday, the Austin Parks Foundation (APF) will reveal the new name and branding of the Zilker train. More than 750 names for the train were submitted last fall.

APF will make the announcement at a press conference Friday at the Zilker train depot, located at 2100 Barton Springs Road. The press conference is scheduled to start at noon and it will be livestreamed on APF's Instagram.

The new train will replace the "Zilker Zephyr," which went out of commission in 2019 after a storm eroded a portion of its track. The new train was originally expected to open in August, but completion is now expected this fall.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Zilker train.

APF told KVUE earlier this month that the new model will look like a 1940s passenger train and, unlike past versions, it will be electric-powered and fully accessible to everyone in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The new train will also accept multiple forms of payment, including online ticketing. A portion of the proceeds will go to supporting and improving Zilker Park.

Much of the new train's route will remain the same, but there is one change. The train will still start at the depot near Barton Springs Pool and make its way along Barton Creek to Lady Bird Lake. However, it will now turn around at Lou Neff Point, just about 100 yards short of where it used to circle back.