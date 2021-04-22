Pflugerville pre-school sued for alleged child abuse

The lawsuit alleges a pre-school teacher "roughly grabbed" a boy, walked while holding him up, and then "in an admittedly frustrated state" tossed him into a wall.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A lawsuit has been filed against Wynnyeyan Kids LLC/Kiddie Academy of Pflugerville, accusing a former pre-school teacher of gross negligence after she reportedly caused a 3-year-old student to sustain a head injury when she allegedly dropped or tossed him against a wall.

The lawsuit claims the employee had been written up for her rough treatment of the boy on a previous occasion but was not terminated or re-assigned. It also states that the business did not terminate her until it learned the child's parents had initiated an investigation with the State of Texas.

According to the document, the incident happened on Oct. 22, 2019. It claims the employee was in charge of the safekeeping of the child. It states that she became frustrated with the child, "roughly grabbed" him, walked while holding him up and while moving in a "frustrated state," proceeded to drop or toss him against a wall, striking his head.

"[The defendant] was known to her employer to lose her composure in the classroom, such that she would call and receive permission to leave the classroom in order to attempt to control her anger and/or frustration," the lawsuit states. "[The defendant] has been written up by her employer for roughly handling [the child] on a previous occasion, but was never terminated or reassigned."

The suit claims the boy had to receive medical treatment and suffered impairment and mental anguish to the point of not being able to return to the school.

