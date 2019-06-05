After a dry and beautiful weekend, we'll have to keep our eyes to the skies once again this week as the threat for heavy rain and strong storms increases.

While no day this week is expected to be a washout, each day will bring a threat for scattered storms and, at times, torrential rainfall.

kvue

There may be a day or two where Central Texas won't see wet weather, but through this week, we expect everyone across Central Texas to pick up at least 2 to 4 inches of rain. Locally, some spots could pick up more.

kvue

As you can imagine, waterways are high and soil is soaked. That means that any additional rainfall will likely run off quickly and cause flash flooding to happen sooner than it would normally.

RELATED:

Colorado River levels dropping downstream from Austin

LCRA to open floodgate at Tom Miller Dam

Two floodgates opened at Longhorn Dam in East Austin after recent flooding

VIDEO: Flooding at Barton Springs Pool

For Monday, most of the day will be dry, however we anticipate a few storms to pop-up for the afternoon.

kvue

By Tuesday, more widespread rainfall is expected to develop across Central Texas. Rain chances bump up to 80%. Though, again, there will be many dry hours in the day.

kvue

Each day this week, a few of the storms could leave their mark, potentially packing large hail and damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has Central Texas highlighted in a one out of five (marginal) severe weather threat Monday and Tuesday.

kvue

kvue

May is typically our wettest and most active time of the year when it comes to weather and this forecast is a testament to that. Stay up to date with KVUE as we continue through the severe weather season here in Texas. Download KVUE's app for updates and follow KVUE on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Game of Thrones' left a coffee cup in this week's episode and the internet is losing it

San Marcos police investigating apparent murder-suicide of Texas State students

The 17 best deals and freebies for Teacher Appreciation Day and week