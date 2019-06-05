AUSTIN, Texas — Following Friday night's storms which caused flooding throughout parts of the Austin area, on Sunday afternoon, the Lower Colorado River Authority partially opened one floodgate at the Tom Miller Dam.

Early Monday morning, two floodgates also appeared to be partially opened at the Longhorn Dam in East Austin. Water from Lady Bird Lake moves through the Longhorn Dam to empty into the Colorado River.

Over the weekend, Austin Fire Department announced the closure of the following waterways until noon Monday, May 6, when they would be re-evaluated:

Lake Austin from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam

Lady Bird Lake

Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam

