AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will release water at several dams following widespread flooding across the Central Texas region on Friday.

The floodgate at the Tom Miller Dam will be opened on Sunday at 1 p.m., the LCRA said. The dam is located just north of Red Bud Isle in West Austin.

It said the levels in the Colorado River and tributaries continue to be elevated from rainwater runoff.

Sunday’s releases will include hydroelectric generation units at Mansfield Dam and releases from hydroelectric generation and a partial floodgate opening at Tom Miller Dam.

LCRA is releasing storm runoff through hydroelectric generation at Buchanan, Inks, Wirtz and Starcke dams.

Controlled releases at Lake Bastrop will gradually lower the lake on Monday.

More information can be found on the LCRA website.

