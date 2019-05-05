SAN MARCOS, Texas — Two Texas State University students were found dead Sunday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the City of San Marcos, police responded to a residence on Highland Drive at 9:30 a.m. to investigate a report of two deceased individuals. Officers found one man dead inside with multiple gunshot wounds and a second man dead in the backyard from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officials said a friend of both men found them right before calling police Sunday morning. Both of the deceased, who were described as close friends, were residents of the home and attended Texas State.

The deceased were identified as 24-year-olds Matthew Bond Pfluger and Connor Patrick Shannon. Next of kin has been notified.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe Pfluger shot Shannon multiple times inside the residence before attempting to kill himself with a knife, then proceeded to shoot himself in the backyard.

This is the fourth homicide police have investigated in San Marcos so far this year and the second apparent murder-suicide.

