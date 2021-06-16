x
Fast facts about the US women's national soccer team

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. women's national soccer team is set to play against Nigeria in Q2 Stadium's inaugural match on Wednesday.

Ahead of this match, here are some fun facts about the USWNT:

  • The USWNT is one of the most successful international women's teams in the world. 
  • The team has won four FIFA world cup championships. The latest is from 2019. They also won in 1991, 1999, and 2015.
  • This team has won the gold four times during the Olympics. The most recent was in 2012 at the Olympic games in London.
  • They've gone undefeated in four calendar years: 2006, 2013, 2016, and 2018.
  • USWNT has won eight CONCACAF Gold Cups.  
  • The USWNT has never been ranked lower than second on the FIFA Women's World Rankings.

