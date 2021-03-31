Q2 Stadium grub: Here's the local food, drinks you can snag at Austin FC games

KVUE got a look at these food options just before the first home match. Take a look here.

AUSTIN, Texas — When you step into Q2 Stadium for an Austin FC match, you'll also be able to enjoy the aroma and taste of delicious, Austin-based food options, too.

Back in March, the club announced a partnership with 512 Food Co. and other local culinary options that will be available for Austin FC supporters to indulge in.

Here is a list of the food options:

Bao’d Up – Located near section 118

Casa Chapala – Located near section -121

DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks – Located near sections 105 and 123

Easy Tiger – Located near sections 108 and 127

Mmmpanadas – Located in El Mercado near section 102

One Taco – Located near section 107

Pluckers Wing Bar – Located near section 135

Slovacek’s – Located near sections 118 and 123

Tamale Addiction – Located in El Mercado near section 102

Tacodeli – Located near section 122

Taco Flats – Located in the Premium Terrace

The Austin Table – Located near section 137, featuring rotating

appearances from local restaurants and guest chefs

T-Loc’s Sonoran Hot Dogs – Located near section 119

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ – Located near section 137 and in grab & go markets

Dining destinations available across the Q2 Stadium concourses include:

ATX Doghouse – Local twists on traditional hot dogs and sausages, located in the Premium Terrace

ATX MRKT and Austin City Goods – Grab-and-go markets with vegan and vegetarian options, fresh fruit, ice cream, snacks and Valentina’s BBQ sandwiches, located near sections 104 and 127

Eastside Eats – Traditional game day fare with nachos, chili dogs, warm Bavarian pretzels, and Slovacek sausages, located near section 128

El Mercado – Latin-themed grab-and-go market with vegan and vegetarian options, snacks, hot Mmmpanadas and Tamale Addiction fresh tamales, located near section 102

Grilllove & Oak Hill Grill – Signature spiced smash burgers, crispy fries and chicken tenders, located near section 101 and 129

Munchies – Fan and family favorites with nachos, chili dogs, warm Bavarian pretzels, and Slovacek sausages, located near section 103

Queso Fountain – A concept dedicated to one of Austin’s most sacred culinary offerings, providing a range of queso options

Aside from the local eatery, Austin FC also partnered with an assortment of beverage partners and concession options:

The Q2 Stadium Beer Hall, located on the 200 level of the North Building, features a 16-tap assortment of draft beers, including a selection of local, Austin craft beers Two Michelob Ultra Bars, located close to the Q2 Stadium Northeast Gate and on the 300 Level, behind the Premium Terrace, as well as multiple portable outlets. Bulleit Bar, located on the Porch Diageo North America (Captain Morgan, Bulleit Whiskey, Ketel One, Don Julio and Crown Royal) Anheuser Busch and Brown Distributors Heineken, Dos Equis and Capital Wright Distributors Austin Eastciders Dr Pepper / Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages C4 Energy Waterloo Sparkling Water



“The range of food and beverage options at Q2 Stadium reflects Austin’s vibrant, world-class food scene, and our shared commitment with Levy to support the local culinary community in Austin,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC president. “We are pleased to announce an extensive range of local food and beverage partners at Q2 Stadium, operating under the 512 Food Co. brand, which will be an integral part of the fan-focused experience all Q2 Stadium guests will enjoy.”