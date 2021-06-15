Father and son killed in apparent murder-suicide, Austin police say

The incident occurred at a residence on Greenland Lane on Monday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a shooting that occurred at a residence in southern Austin on Monday appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police said they received a call from a woman around 3:49 p.m. on Greenland Lane reporting that her son had shot himself. When police arrived on scene, they found two gunshot victims unresponsive, the second victim being the suspect's father. Both were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Officials said their investigation led them to believe the son shot his father and then turned the pistol on himself. No motive has been determined but police said the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. Tips can be made anonymously.

This is the city's 34th homicide of 2021.