Few areas will allow parking around Q2 stadium

Visitors can reserve available spots through Pavemint, an online app partnering with Austin FC/Q2 Stadium. Minimal street parking will be available.

As Q2 Stadium gets set to open its doors for the U.S. Women's National Team followed by the home opener for Austin FC, fans will have limited parking options around the stadium.

The City of Austin installed new signage for street parking in some areas near Q2 Stadium. Many businesses will not allow stadium parking and threaten to tow unauthorized vehicles at the owners' expense. Q2 Stadium/Austin FC has partnered with Pavemint to help people find parking offsite for a price.

Mark Harris, who opened Turnstile Coffee, Beer and Cocktails about a block or two away from Q2 in March 2020, said fans going to games won't be able to use his parking spaces on event days.

"We want to have parking available for our patrons and customers that are coming to the bar or coming to eat at the restaurant that are either potentially not going to the game or want to come watch the game," Harris said.

Harris sees Q2 Stadium and Austin FC as an opportunity for a boom in business, especially after the tumultuous year Turnstile has had.

"Our original opening was March of 2020," Harris said. "We opened again in May and then we opened again in September. ... We're huge supporters of Austin FC and we want people to come hang out for viewing parties when they're on the road."

For the USWNT match on Wednesday, all the lots listed on Pavemint from which people would be able to walk to the stadium are full. One of those lots is the Travis County Precinct 2 Constable property. Travis County Commissioners decided Tuesday to allow Austin FC fans to pay to park among 199 spots available at the building's parking lot.

The lot will be maintained on match days by Public Safety Cadet Unit 711, a nonprofit in Texas where volunteers can learn about getting into public safety work. Public Safety Cadet Unit 711 has not announced how much parking at the lot would cost, but the county will receive half of the money made from patrons. The other half will go to the nonprofit.

Q2 Stadium has just under 850 spots for parking, all of which are already reserved. The stadium can hold more than 20,000 people. Austin FC is encouraging people to take public transit or bikes to limit traffic and parking congestion around the stadium.