How to get tickets to see the U.S. women's national team play in Austin

Q2 Stadium opens up on June 16. Here is who gets to purchase tickets first.

AUSTIN, Texas — So you want to get tickets to see the U.S. Women’s National Team? We don’t blame you. They are the reigning world champions, after all.

Maybe you just want to be one of the first people to see a soccer game inside the brand new Q2 Stadium. Well, since Austin Public Health and Austin FC announced the stadium will be allowed to have 100% capacity, and the USWNT has announced that tickets will be available for “near full capacity” for their June 16 game against Nigeria, you and about 20,000 of your closest friends might just be able to score some tickets.

Here’s the order of how tickets will be sold, according to the U.S. Soccer website, and emails from Austin FC:

The first tickets will be available to Circle Insiders through Circle Presale on Tuesday May 25th at 10 a.m. Circle Insiders are the big-time supporters of U.S. Soccer that shell out big-time money. There are a few tiers to being in the circle, but to join, it starts at $500 per year and goes up to $10,000 per year.

The next group able to buy tickets are the VIP Insiders through VIP Presale on Tuesday May 25 at 2 p.m. VIP Insiders pay $185 per year.

After Circle Insiders and VIP Insiders the, the Premium and Premium Family Insiders will be able to buy tickets on Wednesday May 26 at 10 a.m. Premium Insiders pay $45 per year, and Premium Family Insiders pay $85 per year.

In addition to the Premium Presale, members of the ATX American Outlaws will also have their tickets made available to purchase on May 26. The American Outlaws is the supporter group for the U.S. national soccer teams. To become a member for the ATX American Outlaws, it costs $30 per year. They will be in the supporter section of Q2 Stadium, so if you are prepared to stand and scream, this is the spot for you.

Next to choose their tickets are Austin FC Season Ticket holders, which are available Thursday May 27 at 10 a.m. Those that are on the waitlist for Austin FC Season Tickets will also be able to get tickets on May 27, but their time doesn’t start until 12 p.m. Season Ticket Holders and those on the waitlist were emailed on Monday May 24 with information on purchasing their presale tickets.

On Friday, May 28, Visa cardholders will have the option to purchase presale tickets. This is taking place from May 28 at 10 a.m. until May 29 at 8 .a.m. Yes, you must pay with your Visa card to get these tickets.

And finally, on Saturday May 29 at 10 a.m., tickets will be available to the public.

The USWNT will also be headed to Houston on June 10 to take on Portugal, and June 13 to take on Jamaica.