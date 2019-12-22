ARLINGTON, Texas — The Westlake Chaparrals won their second UIL state championship in school history Saturday after defeating Denton Guyer in the 6A-Division II title game, 24-0.

It was the Chaps' ninth state championship game appearance, but had not won it all since 1996, when the team was led by Drew Brees. Kirkland Michaux joined Brees as the only Westlake state champion quarterbacks. Aside from Brees and Michaux, seven other quarterbacks have led Westlake to the state championship game, including Ehlinger (2015), Nick Foles (2006), Tanner Price (2009), Jay Rodgers (1994) and others. Michaux and Brees are now the only two of the nine to hoist the state championship trophy.

Michaux started the game hot and led the Chaps offense down the field to score a five-yard touchdown to Jake Misch on the opening drive.

Denton Guyer had its fair share of unfortunate circumstances after Westlake's first touchdown. The Wildcats returned the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. Shortly therafter on the opening drive, Denton Guyer lost its star quarterback. Four-star Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers injured his left leg on the opening drive and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold took over at quarterback for the Wildcats and was ultimately ineffective against the Chaparrals defense.

RELATED: UIL state championships: Central Texas high school playoff scores

Wimberley falls to Pleasant Grove in UIL 4A-Division II state title game

UIL state championships: Westlake Chaparrals eyeing second state title in school history

Westlake kept the pedal to the metal on Denton Guyer. The Chaps went for it on fourth down three times in the first half, including a 33-yard touchdown pass from Michaux to Mason Mangum on 4th-and-18.

Michaux added another touchdown pass in the second half, a 39-yard pass to Jackson Coker. Michaux finished the game throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and was named the offensive MVP of the game. Senior wide receiver Ryan Lindley also became the second Chap in school history to record 100 catches in a single season during this game.

Westlake's shutout win over Denton Guyer was the first by a team in the state's largest classification since 1998's Midland Lee beat San Antonio MacArthur 54-0. The latest shutout win in any state classification championship game was George Ranch over Mansfield Lake Ridge 56-0 in 2015.

Congratulations to Westlake on winning its second state title!

WATCH: Westlake Chaparrals win second UIL state title in school history

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Horns Up' 🤘 | Former OU head coach Barry Switzer throws up Hook 'Em sign and a smile after UT student helped him on side of highway

WATCH: Texas Longhorns walk-on basketball player gifted scholarship for Christmas

Catchy name, flashy game: Ace Whitehead leads Lampasas High School football team to semifinals

Austin family wins national Christmas light competition