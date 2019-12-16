AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football has been narrowed down to the final two teams in each divisional bracket.

We've made it to the state championship games, folks. There are only two teams from KVUE's coverage area still remaining: the Westlake Chaparrals and the Wimberley Texans.

Wimberley will play in its third all-time state championship game. The Texans will kickoff against the Pleasant Grove Hawks, who are 14-1 and come into the matchup as the No. 24 ranked team in Texas, according to MaxPreps.

Wimberley won both of its first two state championship appearances in 2005 and 2011.

Westlake will be the other Austin-area school in the state championship round. The Chaps take on the Guyer Wildcats, the No. 4 ranked team in Texas. Guyer is 14-1 in 2019, with its sole loss coming at the hands of Southlake Carroll, 46-34. Westlake has also lost only one game this season, losing to Lake Travis in the Battle of the Lakes, 26-25. This will be Westlake's first title game appearance since 2015, when Sam Ehlinger played quarterback for the Chaps.

6A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Westlake vs. Guyer | Kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

4A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Wimberley vs. Pleasant Grove | Kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

