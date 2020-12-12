Austin FC looking for 'ruthless' players in 2020 MLS Expansion Draft

Austin FC will select five players in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft, scheduled for Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. KVUE will have full coverage of the draft.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will have an opportunity to add five players to the club's roster in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

On Dec. 14 at noon, the league will release the list of available players for Austin FC to select, giving soccer fans a day of speculation into whom the club will bring to the Lone Star State.

KVUE spoke with Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff, who said they are looking for players who are "high-scoring" and "ruthless."

"We want to be possession-based and have the ball, but ultimately we want to be excited, we want to be entertaining, we want to score goals, we want to be offensive," Wolff told KVUE. "We're out there to put on a show, and we want players who are aggressive and hungry and ruthless! There needs to be more ruthlessness in sports. That's the way I view it."

Austin FC will be allowed to draft five players from each of five different squads who did not have players selected in the 2019 Expansion Draft.

That means 16 clubs will have players eligible for the taking: Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, Montreal Impact, Nashville SC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

For more information on how the MLS Expansion Draft will work, visit Austin FC's website here.

Austin FC has two players already on its roster: Paraguayan duo Rodney Redes and Cecilio Domínguez.

KVUE will have full coverage of Austin FC's expansion draft selections on kvue.com/sports.