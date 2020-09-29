Austin FC partners with top U.S. brewer, Anheuser-Busch

The agreement between the club and brewer will make Anheuser-Busch brand Michelob Ultra the official domestic beer partner.

USA TODAY ranked Michelob Ultra as the nation's fifth most popular beer brand in 2020.

According to Austin FC, Austin-based Brown Distributing, which has served the community for over 50 years, also becomes a partner of the club through its official distribution agreements with Anheuser-Busch.

“Anheuser-Busch and Michelob Ultra are iconic brands with a rich heritage, and we are pleased to welcome Anheuser-Busch and Brown Distributing into the growing portfolio of distinguished Austin FC partners,” said Andy Loughnane, president of Austin FC, in a written statement. “Anheuser-Busch and Austin’s Brown Distributing share our vision to bring people together and strengthen our community, and we look forward to working closely with our newest partners to fulfill those important objectives.”

Fans will be able to enjoy these brews and food in the stadium's three-story north building which will house a 400-person capacity “beer hall.”

“Austin is passionate about sports, music and culture,” said Christina Costello, senior director of marketing of Anheuser-Busch, in a written statement. “We know the community is going to bring that fervor to Austin FC. Ultra is a champion in the beer industry, and we’ll be rooting for Austin FC to be a champion in MLS.”

The Austin FC and Anheuser-Busch marketing partnership will begin with a three-part video series, published on Austin FC’s social media channels, showcasing iconic bars and restaurants in Austin, the team said in a press release.

The series will feature beloved Austin establishments, celebrating the role each has played in helping “Grow The Legend” of Austin, a city famed worldwide for its hospitality, food and culture.