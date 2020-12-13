Austin FC signs defender Ben Sweat, midfielder Ulises Segura

Sweat played for Inter Miami CF for the 2020 season following three seasons with NYCFC. Segura most recently played for D.C. United.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC announced its third and fourth player signings on Dec. 13, just days before the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft.

The club announced it has signed defender Ben Sweat to the roster. Sweat played for Inter Miami CF for the 2020 season following three seasons with NYCFC, according to Austin FC.

Austin FC has also signed midfielder Ulises Segura. Segura most recently played for D.C. United from 2018 to 2020.

With the signings of Sweat and Segura, Austin's MLS club is one step closer to completion ahead of its scheduled debut in spring 2021.

Austin FC's two signed players on its roster already are Paraguayan duo Rodney Redes and Cecilio Domínguez. Next, the club will have an opportunity to increase its roster with the five players slated to be selected in the expansion draft.

KVUE spoke with Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff, who said the team is looking for players who are "high-scoring" and "ruthless."

"We want to be possession-based and have the ball, but ultimately we want to be excited, we want to be entertaining, we want to score goals, we want to be offensive," Wolff told KVUE. "We're out there to put on a show, and we want players who are aggressive and hungry and ruthless! There needs to be more ruthlessness in sports. That's the way I view it."

For more information on how the MLS Expansion Draft will work, visit Austin FC's website. KVUE will have full coverage of Austin FC's expansion draft – scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 – on kvue.com/sports.