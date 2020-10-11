A look at the Austin FC stadium construction progress ahead of spring 2021 MLS season

Some of the latest updates to the stadium's construction include installing the seats and laying out the grass pitch, which was grown and imported from Arizona.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the spring 2021 MLS season approaches around the corner, the club gave KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones and KVUE reporter Luis De Leon a tour of the stadium to showcase the construction progression.

During the tour, team officials told KVUE the stadium construction project was about 75% completed and were still on track for its slated spring 2021 start date in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Here is a sneak peak at what the team showed the KVUE team today:

Good morning! @JeffJonesSports and I got an inside look at how @AustinFC’s stadium construction is going. ⚽️🏗



More later today on @KVUE #Boomtown2040 pic.twitter.com/UYUlIZM1UB — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) November 10, 2020

Great day for a quick stadium tour. Thanks @AustinFC for hosting @LuisdeLeon15 and I!



Team president Andy Loughnane told us everything from picking the right kind of grass to picking the right kind of BBQ. More tonight on @KVUE pic.twitter.com/uTq1NzttTd — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) November 10, 2020

As of Nov. 10, Austin FC has only signed two players to its roster: Paraguayan duo Rodney Reyes and Cecilio Domínguez. Completing the team roster will be one of the main tasks to complete in the next few months.

Though the season has not started yet, nor has the stadium been completed, it's been clear that Austin is more than ready for its MLS team to begin its tenure in the State's capital.

In August, Austin FC announced it had sold out of its season ticket memberships.

According to an email sent from the club to season ticket holders, Austin FC received more than 44,000 initial season ticket deposits. In the email, the club said it would enter its inaugural season with approximately 15,500 season ticket members within the 20,500-plus seat stadium, located at McKalla Place in North Austin.

The club told KVUE it anticipates being able to host all 20,500 seats by the time the season kicks off, but State law as of Nov. 10 limits stadium capacity to at least 50%. Local health leaders have urged limiting capacity to 25%, which is the benchmark the University of Texas has followed for its football games in the 2020 season.

Austin FC matches will be called by ESPN broadcaster Adrian Healey. Healey has broadcast more MLS matches as the lead play-by-play voice than any other broadcaster in ESPN’s history, according to Austin FC. Learn more about "the voice of the club" here.

The stadium at McKalla Place will also – at some point years in the future – feature a public transportation station as a part of the City's multi-billion dollar transit plan, Project Connect. CapMetro, Austin's public transit service, shared renderings of what the Austin FC stadium station would look like in October.