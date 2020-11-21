Austin FC breaks MLS single-day record for inaugural jersey sales

Austin FC unveiled its inaugural kits on Nov. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — The legend is growing – and continuing to break records.

Austin FC announced that the team's first jersey broke a 24-hour sales record for an inaugural jersey launch on MLSStore.com. Team President Andy Loughnane told KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman that Austin FC outsold all previous expansion teams' first-day jersey sales "by a wide margin," though exact figures weren't disclosed.

The jersey is also the No. 1 launch in 2020 of any Major League Soccer (MLS) team jersey in the first 24 hours of MLSStore.com sales, according to Austin FC.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Austin FC unveiled the kits for the club's inaugural season in spring 2021. The club originally announced it would be selling the jerseys out of its "Verde Van" at numerous locations throughout the city. By Wednesday night, all of the Verde Van slots were full, but fans were still able to buy the jersey online.

This isn't the first time Austin FC has broken an MLS record. Back in June, the club broke the league's record for the most season ticket deposits in a single day. The morning the club opened up their season ticket membership deposits, the Austin FC website crashed due to high volumes of web traffic.

Construction continues on Austin FC's stadium. Team officials told KVUE the stadium is nearly 75% complete and still on track to be completed by spring 2021.

The next step for Austin FC will be adding to its roster after partaking in the MLS Expansion Draft scheduled for Dec. 15.