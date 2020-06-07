'From Asuncion to Austin': Austin FC announces first signing, Rodney Redes

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC announced Monday the team's first signing, Rodney Redes of Asuncion, Paraguay.
Redes, a 20-year-old Paraguayan forward, will join the club via transfer from Club Guarani in Paraguay's Primera Division, according to MLS. MLS reported Redes will formally join Austin FC in January 2021 after remaining on-loan with his current side until the end of 2020.
Redes has joined the Austin FC nearly eight months out from the team's scheduled Spring 2021 start in Major League Soccer.
The last media press conference in February featured the announcement of Austin FC's partnership with Austin-based company, YETI.
Since the YETI partnership press conference, the only other public updates have regarded the construction of the team's stadium at McKalla Place and numerous youth academy roster announcements.
Austin FC is expected to make its MLS debut in the 2021 season.
