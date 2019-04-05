Voters can make their voices heard in elections across Central Texas Saturday.

Some city, county and school board seats are on the ballots across the area.

You can find out who is running in what elections by clicking the links for sample ballots below:

You can also find a list of places to vote by county by clicking the links below:

The Eanes, Hutto, Luling, Prairie Lea and Blanco school districts all have bonds on the ballot Saturday, as does the City of Fredericksburg. For an in-depth look at those bonds, click here.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Saturday to cast their ballots.

Early voting for this election cycle ran from April 22 to April 30.

