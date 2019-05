HUTTO, Texas — Hutto Mayor Doug Gaul has taken an early lead as election results roll in on Saturday evening.

Gaul, 56, is running against Nicole Calderone, 41, for his second term as the city’s mayor.

Calderone is a waitress at the Old Coupland Inn and Dance Hall and has led home schooling groups.

Meanwhile, Mike Snyder, Terri Grimm and Peter Gordon have taken an early lead as they vie for places on the Hutto City Council