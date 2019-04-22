AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple school bonds and one city bond are up for this election cycle in Central Texas with one bond for more than $190 million.

Bonds on the ballot in 2019:

Eanes ISD in Travis County will have one proposed bond on the ballot on May 4. The proposed bond is in the amount of $80 million and will be used for facilities, energy efficiency, safety and security. Eanes ISD successfully passed a bond back in 2015 on $52.5 million that went to school building and technology. In 2014, the district was unsuccessful in passing a bond for school construction, security and technology.

Hutto ISD in Williamson County has the largest of all of the proposed bonds that will show up on ballots on May 4 at $194.4 million. The proposed bond if passed will go toward school improvements, renovations, technology and transportation. Hutto ISD has had no recent bond elections.

Luling ISD in Caldwell County has a $31.9 million proposed bond that will show up on the ballot. The purpose of the bond will be for school replacements and renovations. Luling ISD has had no recent bond elections.

Prairie Lea ISD in Caldwell County will have a proposed bond on the ballot in the amount of $8 million. The purpose of the bond is to build a new school for the district. Prairie Lea ISD has had no recent bond elections.

The city of Fredericksburg also has a proposed bond, although it is not related to schools. The proposed bond is in the amount of $6.1 million and will be for parks. In 2017, Fredericksburg proposed a $12.6 million bond for parks and recreation facilities that did not pass.

Blanco ISD has a proposed bond of $1.3 million on the ballot this year. The bond is expected to go toward school maintenance, technology and athletics. Blanco ISD has had no proposed bonds in recent years.

Bonds from past years:

In 2018, the City of Austin had passed $925 million in bonds that went to affordable housing, libraries, museums, parks and recreation, flood control, health and human services, public safety and transportation. Other approved bonds in recent years include one for $720 million toward transportation and mobility projects in 2016 and one for affordable housing in the amount of $65 million in 2013. Austin has one defeated bond in the amount of $600 million for urban rain and transportation in 2014.

Bastrop ISD in Bastrop County has had two recent bonds that failed with one in the amount of $88 million in 2017 for a new school, school improvements and upgrades. The other bond that failed was in the amount of $75 million in 2016, which called for school renovations, technology, expansion and athletics.

Smithville ISD in Bastrop County approved a $35 million bond in the amount of $35 million for a new school, renovations and athletics in 2016.

In 2014, the Austin Community College District passed nearly $386 million in bonds that went toward existing campus growth, renovation, health, safety and planning and construction for future growth.

Johnson City ISD approved a bond in 2018 in the amount of $10.86 million that went toward school renovations, additions, technology and transportation.

In 2016, a bond was passed for the City of Granite Shoals in the amount of $3 million for roads.

Marble Falls ISD was unable to pass a bond in the amount of $6.5 million in 2013 for technology improvements and drainage on the baseball and softball fields. Marble Falls ISD was successful in passing a bond in 2014 in the amount of $6.55 million for a school building and technology and another bond in 2018 in the amount of $55 million for safety, security and technology.

The City of Marble Falls tried to pass two bonds in the amount of $3.125 million in 2013 for athletic field improvements and an aquatic center, but they were unsuccessful.

Hays CISD successfully passed a bond in 2014 in an amount more than $59 million for construction of a middle school, technology updates, security upgrades, new school buses, high school upgrades, expand career and technical education.

Flatonia ISD in Fayette County passed a bond in the amount of $13.95 million for school renovations, additions and technology in 2018.

In 2017, La Grange ISD in Fayette County passed a bond in the amount of $37.9 million for school renovations and improvements.

Schulenburg ISD in Fayette County passed a bond in 2016 in the amount of $5.6 million for renovations, but failed to pass a bond that same year in the amount of $350,000 for athletics.

Wimberley ISD has passed multiple bonds over the past few years with one in 2018 in the amount of $45.5 million for a new school, land acquisition and land improvements. Two other bonds were passed for Wimberley ISD in 2016 in the amount of $6.5 million that went toward the athletic field, a career and technology building, school renovations, technology and transportation. The district also passed a bond in 2013 in the amount of $25.4 million for a school building.

The City of San Marcos passed more than $32 million in bonds in 2017 that went toward the city library and public safety facilities.

Hays CISD had two bonds up for a vote in 2017 that were passed in the amount of $250 million for a new school, technology, security and maintenance.

San Marcos CISD had a bond in 2017 for a little more than $107 million that went toward new schools, additions, transportation, safety and security after it was passed. In 2013, another two bonds were passed for the district adding up for an amount of more than $76 million for a school building, security, and an athletic stadium.

Hays County had two bonds pass in 2016 for more than $237 million that went toward public safety facilities and transportation improvements.

The City of Buda had five bonds up for a vote in 2014 that all passed in the amount of $550 million for park and trail improvements, a public safety facility, a municipal complex, drainage and street and road improvements.

Dripping Springs ISD has passed two bonds in recent years with one in 2014 and one in 2018 in an amount adding up to a little more than $224 million for new schools, renovations, technology, land acquisitions, athletic facilities, road access and technology.

The City of Wimberley was not successful in passing a bond in 2014 in the amount of $2.85 million for streets and bridges.

The City of Kyle passed a bond in 2013 in the amount of $36 million for roads.

In 2017, Austin ISD passed a bond in the amount of more than $1.05 billion for new schools, school improvements, technology and transportation. In 2013, the district passed two bonds in the amount of nearly $490 million for equipment, technology and academic and building infrastructure renovations. While they passed two bonds in 2013, the district also failed to pass two others for academic initiatives, fine arts, athletics, safety, security and relief from overcrowding.

Lake Travis ISD successfully passed a bond in 2017 for new schools, transportation and technology in the amount of $273.7 million.

Lago Vista ISD passed a bond in 2017 in the amount of $2.9 million for HVAC repairs, transportation and streets.

Travis County approved two bonds in 2017 in the amount of nearly $185 million for roads, drainage and parks, but in 2015 they failed to pass a bond for a new courthouse.

Manor ISD has approved two bonds in recent years with one in 2016 in the amount of $86 million for future growth and buses, and another in 2014 in the amount of $124.9 million for school construction and improvements.

The City of Rollingwood approved one bond in 2013 in the amount of $2.87 million for water.

Two bonds have been passed in the City of Lakeway for a police facility and athletic facilities in 2014 and 2017 in the amount of nearly $27 million.

In 2014, Del Valle ISD passed a bond for more than $134 million for school construction.

Williamson County passed two bonds in 2013 in the amount of $315 million for roads and parks and recreation.

Florence ISD passed a bond for school renovations, safety, security and technology in 2018 for the amount of $7.5 million.

The City of Leander approved four bonds in 2016 adding up to an amount of nearly $71 million for transportation projects, parks and recreation, a senior center and recreation center.

Leander ISD approved a bond in 2017 for new schools, school additions and technology in the amount of $454 million.

In 2015, Thrall ISD passed a bond for a school building and technology in the amount of $15 million.

The City of Georgetown passed a bond in 2015 in the amount of $105 million for roads.

In 2015, Taylor ISD approved a bond in the amount of $21 million for a new school, additions and athletics, but in 2013 a bond failed for an athletic facility.

Liberty Hill ISD has approved two bonds. One was in 2016 for a new school, renovations and land acquisition in the amount of $35 million and another was approved for new schools, renovations and additions in 2018 in the amount of $98.6 million.

Jarrell ISD approved a bond for a new school, additions and renovations in 2017 in the amount of $54 million.

In 2018, Georgetown ISD passed a bond for $150.5 million for growth and school renovations, but that same year failed to pass another bond for a swim center. A bond was passed by the district in 2015 for new construction, renovations and improvements in the amount of $160.6 million.

In 2018, the City of Hutto passed three bonds in an amount adding up to $125 million for roads, drainage, public safety and parks and recreation.

The City of Round Rock approved four bonds in 2013 in an amount adding up to $120.6 million for the fire department, parks and recreation, the library, police and fire departments.

Round Rock ISD approved one bond in 2018 for growth, school renovations, safety and security, technology and capital renewal in the amount of $508.4 million. In 2014, the district passed three bonds in an amount adding up to $299 million for middle and elementary school construction, technology and fine arts venues. The district was unsuccessful in passing bonds for school improvements, growth, new schools, expansions, arts and athletics in 2017.

The City of Cedar Park passed four bonds in 2015 adding up to $96.7 million for streets, roads, public safety, the public library and parks and recreation.

The City of Pflugerville passed a bond in 2018 in the amount of $21.1 million for transportation. In 2015, the city passed a bond for roads in the amount of $9.5 million. The city passed two bonds in 2014 in an amount adding up to $53 million for transportation and parks and recreation. The city failed to pass a bond in 2015 in the amount of $10.7 million for an animal shelter.

Finally, Pflugerville ISD passed bonds in 2014 and 2018 adding up to a total of $619 million for new schools, additions, renovations, safety, technology, transportation, athletics and a sports complex.

