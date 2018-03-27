WATCH LIVE
Politics
Obama's endorsements outperform Trump's in head-to-head matchups
NATION-WORLD
Updated:
6 minutes ago
State Rep. Ron Reynolds wins re-election from Montgomery County jail cell
ELECTIONS
Updated:
50 minutes ago
Find Midterm Election results here
LOCAL
Updated:
21 minutes ago
Brother, sister to go to runoff election for second time in same Austin district
LOCAL
Updated:
39 minutes ago
RECAP: Republicans stifle blue wave in 2018 Texas Midterm Elections
VOTE-TEXAS
Updated:
2 hours ago
Austin's City Council District 1 race too close to call, runoff election set for December
VOTE-TEXAS
These women made history on election night
NATION-WORLD
Democrats win House: So what happens next?
NATION-WORLD
Austin-area voters pass charter amendments Propositions H and I
VOTE-TEXAS
Proposition J fails, scratching proposed waiting periods for land development code revisions
VOTE-TEXAS
Ann Kitchen to serve second term as District 5 Austin City Council member
VOTE-TEXAS
Democrats take House, Republicans hold Senate in historic midterm elections
NATION-WORLD
Who will run against Trump for president in 2020?
NATION-WORLD
Austin Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo to represent District 9 for third time as council member
VOTE-TEXAS
‘This is only the beginning,’ Beto O’Rourke tells a somber crowd after Texas Senate loss
LOCAL
Featured Videos
Runoffs needed for some Austin City Council seats
VOTE-TEXAS
Big wins for Austin Mayor Steve Adler & propositions during Midterm election
VOTE-TEXAS
RAW: Beto O'Rourke speaks after losing to Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race
VOTE-TEXAS
Austin Mayor Steve Adler declares victory
VOTE-TEXAS
$925 million in bond propositions in Austin approved
VOTE-TEXAS
RAW: Sen. Ted Cruz speaks after winning U.S. Senate race
VOTE-TEXAS
Sen. Ted Cruz declared victorious over Beto O'Rourke
VOTE-TEXAS
RAW: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks after re-election
VOTE-TEXAS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott re-elected, AP says
VOTE-TEXAS
Texas Election Coalition: Voters take a look into election process
VOTE-TEXAS
What to watch for as Texas Midterm Election results trickle in
VOTE-TEXAS
Democratic candidates, supporters fill Austin watch party
VOTE-TEXAS
