LAKEWAY, Texas — Incumbent Sandy Cox has won the race for Lakeway mayor and will retain her seat.

Early election results show Cox with a strong lead over challenger Tom Kilgore.

Cox campaigned on revamping Lakeway’s comprehensive plan, improving traffic and supporting local development.

Kilgore ran on a platform of transparency and accountability, throwing his support behind raising the city tax exemption for senior citizens.

RELATED: Doug Gaul takes the lead in Hutto mayor race

A former executive in the tech industry, Cox became mayor in May 2018 after serving on the city council and the Lakeway Visitors Commission.

Kilgore was an executive with the El Paso Corporation and Arclight Capital Partners after serving in the U.S. Army.

Three seats are also up for grabs this term at Lakeway’s City Council.

Cox’s term will expire in May 2021.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

People are ticked off about Kentucky Derby disqualification

Unequal treatment? Baylor senior says her graduation is in jeopardy after 'racial retaliation' from professor

Plane carrying 142 people skids into St. Johns River

Sheriff: Body found in Dripping Springs was that of missing man