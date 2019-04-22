AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting is set to begin on Monday and continue through April 30.

According to our partners at the Austin-American Statesman, voters in the Austin area will make their decisions in City Council and school board races, while residents of the Hutto and Eanes school districts will decide on bond packages that total $194.4 million and $80 million.

Races for City Council members are currently going on in Round Rock, Leander, Georgetown, Hutto, Cedar Park, Liberty Hill, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Kyle, Bastrop, Taylor, Smithville, Elgin and Lakeway.

You can find out who is running in what elections by clicking the links for sample ballots below:

You can find a list of places to vote by clicking the links below.

If you'll be heading out to the polls for early voting, be sure to bring proper identification in the form of a Texas driver's license, Texas Election Identification Certificate, Texas Personal Identification Card, Texas handgun license, U.S. Military Identification Card with photograph, U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photograph or a U.S. passport.

Early voting will run through next week with Election Day falling on Saturday, May 4.

