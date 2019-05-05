School bonds on the ballot for various Central Texas ISDs have passed or looked likely to pass on Saturday evening, meaning millions of dollars toward improving school facilities and programs.

An Eanes ISD proposition for an $80 million school bond passed. The money would go toward improving student facilities, programs and safety. A new aquatics facility was in the works.

The district has said the spending bond would not require a tax increase.

Hutto ISD’s $194.4 million bond to improve school facilities and build a new middle school also passed on Saturday. These funds would also help renovate Hutto and Farley Middle Schools.

Around $78 million was slated to go toward middle schools, with $61 million put aside for high school renovations and programs.

Nearly $30 million would go towards improvements at elementary schools, including Cottonwood Creek, Nadine Johnson, Ray and Veteran’s Hill.

Voters also approved a $1.35 million bond for Blanco ISD, which will help with campus maintenance as well as safety and athletic facility upgrades.

A $10 million improvement to school facilities in Llano ISD was approved 56 percent to 44 percent.

Prairie Lea ISD’s $8 million bond for a new high school and elementary school renovations was rejected by voters.

Voters were also having their say on a $31.9 million bond for Luling ISD to build a new elementary school and renovate existing campuses.

