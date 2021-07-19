Save Austin Now PAC submits more than 25,600 signatures in #MakeAustinSafe initiative

“We are thrilled to ensure our ballot position for the Nov. 2, 2021, election. To everyone who has supported this effort by signing our petition, collecting signed petitions, volunteering, donating and sharing our content, we are deeply grateful. Austin has never been less safe than it is today and the police staffing crisis continues to worsen. In just 107 days, Austin will become the first major city to overturn defund the police through a citizen vote. Our city supports law enforcement, even if City Hall does not. Our message to Steve Adler and Greg Casar is this: November is coming.”