x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Save Austin Now PAC submits more than 25,600 signatures in #MakeAustinSafe initiative

The petition is aiming to increase police staffing and training, as well as enact reform.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Save Austin Now PAC announced that it has officially submitted more than 25,600 signatures in its #MakeAustinSafe initiative.

The petition drive kicked off on May 26 and was completed about 55 days later.

RELATED: Save Austin Now responds to proposed city budget

The ordinance the group is aiming to get on the next ballot would:

  • Ensure adequate police staffing: "Requires a minimum of two police officers per 1,000 population, a nationally recognized standard for safe cities, combined with a minimum of 35% community response time (or uncommitted time)."
  • Double police training: "Requires an additional 40 hours of post-cadet class training hours per year, making Austin the national model for police training."
  • Enact police reform: "Includes provisions to boost minority hiring (through foreign language proficiency), ensure racially diverse community policing, and provides retention bonuses for officers without police complaints (Good Conduct Medal eligible officers)."

An important announcement! Watch our press conference to find out more …

Posted by Save Austin Now PAC on Monday, July 19, 2021

Co-founders Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek on Monday released the following joint statement after submission:

“We are thrilled to ensure our ballot position for the Nov. 2, 2021, election. To everyone who has supported this effort by signing our petition, collecting signed petitions, volunteering, donating and sharing our content, we are deeply grateful. Austin has never been less safe than it is today and the police staffing crisis continues to worsen. In just 107 days, Austin will become the first major city to overturn defund the police through a citizen vote. Our city supports law enforcement, even if City Hall does not. Our message to Steve Adler and Greg Casar is this: November is coming.”

To learn more about the political action committee, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I was so upset that I was setup': Olympian Gwen Berry shares her side of what happened at the Olympic Trials

AISD unveils historical marker for Austin's only Black public high school

Live updates: Rodney Reed defense says it will provide witnesses, forensic evidence proving he did not kill Stacey Stites