Save Austin Now PAC submits more than 25,600 signatures in #MakeAustinSafe initiative

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Save Austin Now PAC announced that it has officially submitted more than 25,600 signatures in its #MakeAustinSafe initiative.
The petition drive kicked off on May 26 and was completed about 55 days later.
The ordinance the group is aiming to get on the next ballot would:
- Ensure adequate police staffing: "Requires a minimum of two police officers per 1,000 population, a nationally recognized standard for safe cities, combined with a minimum of 35% community response time (or uncommitted time)."
- Double police training: "Requires an additional 40 hours of post-cadet class training hours per year, making Austin the national model for police training."
- Enact police reform: "Includes provisions to boost minority hiring (through foreign language proficiency), ensure racially diverse community policing, and provides retention bonuses for officers without police complaints (Good Conduct Medal eligible officers)."
Co-founders Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek on Monday released the following joint statement after submission:
“We are thrilled to ensure our ballot position for the Nov. 2, 2021, election. To everyone who has supported this effort by signing our petition, collecting signed petitions, volunteering, donating and sharing our content, we are deeply grateful. Austin has never been less safe than it is today and the police staffing crisis continues to worsen. In just 107 days, Austin will become the first major city to overturn defund the police through a citizen vote. Our city supports law enforcement, even if City Hall does not. Our message to Steve Adler and Greg Casar is this: November is coming.”
To learn more about the political action committee, click here.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'I was so upset that I was setup': Olympian Gwen Berry shares her side of what happened at the Olympic Trials