Austin City Council to discuss priorities for next budget

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will present his proposed budget for the next fiscal year on Friday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is set to release the proposed city budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 on Friday afternoon. City council members are hoping their priorities receive funding.

Despite federal funding that has aided COVID-19 relief over the past year, Councilmember Kathie Tovo (District 9) said the upcoming budget is going to be tight due to state-imposed revenue caps, among other legislation.

During the legislative session in 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott approved bills that would reduce the amount that property tax revenue can rise and limit franchise fees the City can collect. The governor also passed legislation during this year's session that would place financial penalties for cutting police budgets, which could impact further discussions about the Austin Police Department's budget.

In June, the Austin City Council recessed for six weeks while leaders prepared their budget priorities.

Multiple city council members, including Tovo, Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) and Paige Ellis (District 8), have shown their support for increasing funding for EMS services. This comes after one person was killed and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting last month.

"We actually received the communication from the EMS Association just right before the mass shooting on Sixth Street. And so, that was clearly a need they had identified even prior to the, to that incident," said Tovo, whose district includes Downtown Austin.

Other issues that council members hope to see in the proposal include, in part: homelessness, food insecurity for college students, youth programming, support for health care workers, expanding broadband access, family displacement, initiatives to support the parks, regional participation in clean air quality efforts and Workforce First Programming.

When asked whether or not APD's budget will be readdressed, Fuentes said the council will likely discuss it.

"The biggest part of a city budget is investing in public safety," Fuentes said. "We want to ensure that we're compliant with the new changes in state law."

Once Cronk delivers the budget proposal Friday afternoon, the city council will provide time for public input and budget work sessions.

Community input meetings will be hosted on July 22 and July 29 before the budget deadline on Aug. 1. Some city council members will also host their own town halls for community feedback. Tovo, for example, will host one for District 9 on July 19.

The new budget will take effect on Oct. 1.