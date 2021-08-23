Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday school and cases stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Aug. 23.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

7 a.m. – Kyle's annual "Pie in the Sky" hot air balloon festival has been canceled. City of Kyle officials announced that they have pulled the plug on the event, which was scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Refunds will be issued to all vendors and ticket purchasers.

6:15 a.m. – San Marcos CISD students return to the classroom today. Last week, the school board voted to make masks a requirement at all campuses and facilities. Parents will not be allowed inside school buildings.

"San Marcos is the most predominantly Latino and low-income ISD in all of Hays County. The data and the studies show that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts communities that look like ours. So, I applaud my colleagues for their leadership and our superintendent, Dr. Cardona, and his leadership and support mask requirements," said Miguel Arrendondo, a member of the San Marcos CSID Board of Trustees.

Arrendondo said the district won't turn students away if they aren't wearing a mask, and it will have thousands of disposable masks available for students. If a student chooses not to wear a mask, the district will find a place for them at their school, away from other students.

Elsewhere in Central Texas, Manor ISD is also starting school today. Masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors on all MISD campuses, facilities and transportation.