Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday school and cases stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The 7-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 78, and an average of 606 people are hospitalized. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 565. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 99,009 cases have been reported and at least 924 people have died.
- Hays County: 132 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Friday. There are currently 2,231 active cases, and 55 people are currently hospitalized (47 unvaccinated, 8 fully vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 23,759 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 296 people have died. At least 21,232 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 244 new cases of the coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 49,549 cases have been reported and at least 516 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of 5 p.m. on Aug. 20, there are a total of 86 new COVID-19 cases (52 students, 31 employees, three other) and a total of 492 new exposures (478 students, 14 employees, 1 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Aug. 20, there are 78 new positive cases (51 students, 27 employees) and 433 new "close contacts" (324 students, 109 employees).
- Leander ISD: As of Aug. 23, there have been 251 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: As of Aug. 23, there have been 126 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: Hays CISD's data posts on Monday, Aug. 23.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 4,729
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 3,373
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 20, 2021
Updates:
7 a.m. – Kyle's annual "Pie in the Sky" hot air balloon festival has been canceled. City of Kyle officials announced that they have pulled the plug on the event, which was scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Refunds will be issued to all vendors and ticket purchasers.
6:15 a.m. – San Marcos CISD students return to the classroom today. Last week, the school board voted to make masks a requirement at all campuses and facilities. Parents will not be allowed inside school buildings.
"San Marcos is the most predominantly Latino and low-income ISD in all of Hays County. The data and the studies show that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts communities that look like ours. So, I applaud my colleagues for their leadership and our superintendent, Dr. Cardona, and his leadership and support mask requirements," said Miguel Arrendondo, a member of the San Marcos CSID Board of Trustees.
Arrendondo said the district won't turn students away if they aren't wearing a mask, and it will have thousands of disposable masks available for students. If a student chooses not to wear a mask, the district will find a place for them at their school, away from other students.
Elsewhere in Central Texas, Manor ISD is also starting school today. Masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors on all MISD campuses, facilities and transportation.
