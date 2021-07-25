Virtual public forum to be held to discuss Downtown Austin safety concerns

The virtual forum is being hosted by Austin City councilmember Katie Tovo and the Downtown Austin Alliance.

Council Member Kathie Tovo told KVUE that this forum came after multiple business owners and residents in the downtown area shared their concerns about the recent shootings and other public safety issues the area has seen.

“They run along the lines of, you know, occasional acts of violence, harassment and other kinds threatening behavior,” Tovo said of the concerns people have shared with her. “You know, certainly in recent months, we've had several very tragic events of gun violence on the streets of our town, especially in the entertainment district.”

Panelists include Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon, District Attorney Jose Garza and County Attorney Delia Garza. The questions and concerns for the panel were all submitted by the public beforehand.

The forum will be held through Zoom from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26. You can watch the meeting live by following this link.