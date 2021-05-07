2 women injured in shooting on Sixth Street

The call came in at 2:04 a.m. Monday, just after the bars closed.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sixth Street Monday morning.

The call came in at 2:04 a.m. Monday, just after the bars closed. According to police, the shooting occurred at 400 E. Sixth Street – the exact same block where a mass shooting occurred last month.

Two women were shot and both were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said given that the shooting happened at a very busy time on Sixth Street, it is fortunate that more people were not injured.

Austin’s entertainment district is the scene of another overnight shooting, less than a month after the deadly mass shooting. @Austin_Police tell @KVUE 2 Hispanic women have life-threatening injuries from the incident that happened on E 6th St just 4 mins after the bars closed. pic.twitter.com/pM6Y8xe5RX — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) July 5, 2021

As of 5 a.m. Monday, police have not located the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

This is the second shooting on Sixth Street in a little more than a month. On June 12, shots were fired into a large crowd, sending several victims to the hospital. A total of 14 people were shot, including one man who died from his injuries.

Monday morning's Sixth Street shooting was also not the only overnight shooting in Austin. Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, a 2-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were injured in a shooting at a North Austin apartment complex.