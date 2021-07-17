Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting off Sixth Street

Police say they were called to Sixth and Neches streets around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Downtown Austin.

The Austin Police Department says officers were called to Sixth and Neches streets around 2:45 a.m. That is just a few blocks from where the deadly mass shooting happened last month on Sixth Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who suffered a gunshot wound in an alley between Neches and Red River streets. That man died at the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody and there are no details about a suspect at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, call police at 512-477-3588 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.