The Kyle Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old Kyle resident.

The City of Kyle said 19-year-old Benjamin Verse was found dead in the 2200 block of Interstate 35 on Thursday, Sept. 25 at approximately 12:35 a.m.

During routine patrol, a Kyle police supervisor located Verse alone in his vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business.

A justice of the peace ordered an autopsy. The police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kyle Police Department at (512) 268-3232.

Kyle police will not be providing any additional information at this time as this is an active investigation. The City of Kyle said more information will be distributed as it becomes available.

