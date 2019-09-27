AUSTIN, Texas — A temporary program created by the City of Austin to identify the needs of the homeless ended this week. Now, officials will take the results to improve homelessness in the city.

Since it's creation in late August, the Resource Navigation Center helped 355 homeless people and referred them to more than 35 different organizations, according to a memo released by the city on Sept. 26.

"In a system that can often feel confusing and disconnected, the goals of the Resource Navigation Center were to assist people in crisis, solve problems and identify immediate next steps," said Lori Pampilo Harris, Austin's new Homeless Strategy Officer. "We will be looking at the results of this pilot closely to see how they can help our efforts to tackle homelessness across Austin."

The project, operating out of the old Faulk Library in downtown, focused on helping point the homeless toward housing and employment services.

The press release stated the program also provided services regarding social security applications, voter registrations, ID printing, verified assistance letters, SNAP/food stamps applications, resume building, ID renewals, warrant affidavits and establishing email addresses.

Austin Public Health, Downtown Austin Community Court, and the City's Office of Design and Delivery led the month-long project.

The project acted as a launch-pad to identify the disparities for the homeless and identify the most necessary resources to fill the gaps.

On Thursday, KVUE News sat down with the new homeless strategy officer to discuss her new role and how she's already tackling the challenge head-on.

"I believe in providing data-driven recommendations and knowledge to our community and our council members so that they can make the best-informed decisions moving things forward," Harris said.

