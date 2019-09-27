AUSTIN, Texas — According to United States Attorney John F. Bash, 17 Austin residents have been arrested this week and have been charged, along with four others that were previously arrested, with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

These 17 individuals allegedly conspired to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1 kilogram of heroin, methamphetamine and other narcotics in Austin since Dec. 2016.

Authorities seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7 kilograms of cocaine, 5 kilograms of heroin and more than $594,000 in money and assets during the course of this investigation, according to Bash.

The following people were charged in the indictment:

Juan Angel Aguirre, a.k.a. "Larry Aguirre"

Thomas Daniel Garcia

Daniel Orozco

Sergio Gonzalez-Martinez, a.k.a. "Flaco"

Eloy Jaimes-Jaramillo

Francisco Jaimes-Jaramillo, a.k.a. "Pancho"

Magaly Ortiz-Cabrera

Isaias Rodriguez-Ramirez

Gerardo Cruz-Jaramillo

Christian Maya-Garcia, a.k.a. "Kike"

Saul Lopez, Jr.

Salatiel Martinez-Fierro

Jesus Garcia-Vargas, a.k.a. "Junior"

Leonardo Flores-Solis

Ociel Diaz-Torres

Abel Duarte-Castro

Daniel Maya-Garcia, a.k.a. "Pelon", "Bola"

DEA SAC Glaspy said these arrests conclude an 18-month investigation by the DEA and state/local law enforcement in Austin.

"With these arrests, key command and control elements of this criminal organization's leadership have been apprehended and removed from the communities they sought to prey," said Glaspy.

All of the defendants are in federal custody and each of them faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted.

