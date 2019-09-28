KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department has identified a suspect in the death of a 19-year-old who was found in his car Sept. 25, according to a press release from the City of Kyle.

The City of Kyle said 19-year-old Benjamin Verse was found dead in the 2200 block of Interstate Highway 35 on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at approximately 12:35 a.m.

During routine patrol, a Kyle police supervisor located Verse alone in his vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business.

Kyle PD worked with the San Marcos Police Department to find a suspect identified as Davonte Tenille Miller, a 20-year-old Kyle resident, a press release dated Oct. 18 said.

Miller, who is currently being held in the Acadia Parish Jail in Louisiana on separate charges, will be charged with capital murder in connection to Verse's death, the City said.

Additional charges may follow as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kyle Police Department at (512) 268-3232.

