Family of Adil Dghoughi seeks answers ahead of grand jury hearing on Wednesday

Adil Dghoughi was shot and killed in Martindale in October. Terry Duane Turner, 65, claims he shot him in self-defense.

AUSTIN, Texas — Life will never be the same for Fatiha Haouass and Othmane Dghoughi, though they remain hopeful for answers ahead of a grand jury hearing on Wednesday over the death of their loved one.

“We are thinking positive. We are hopeful,” said Othmane Dghoughi, brother of shooting victim Adil Dghoughi.

It hasn’t been quite five months since Adil Dghoughi was shot and killed in Martindale. He was killed by 65-year-old Terry Duane Turner, who claimed he was defending himself from a weapon, though there was no weapon found on Adil Dghoughi.

“We want people to know that this wasn’t self-defense. It doesn’t have anything to do with self-defense. Some people use self-defense law to justify their racist killing,” said Othmane Dghoughi.

Turner was arrested 11 days after the shooting took place. He was able to post bond, which was $150,000. All of this, Othmane Dghoughi said, isn’t fair to his brother.

“He was a great guy. He loved animals, doing outdoor stuff, especially kayaking and swimming. He loved animals. Sometimes he would take ants from the way so that people wouldn't kill them.”

Adil Dghoughi decided to donate his organs, and now his body parts live on in five other people.